Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.94) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,677.00.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

