Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after buying an additional 4,878,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ET opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.