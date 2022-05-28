Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 588,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.