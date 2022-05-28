Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 444 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,571,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.95.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $520.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.73. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

