Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 825 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 825 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $123,224,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $71,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day moving average of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.10.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.