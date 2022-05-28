Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 5,245 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,373,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,496,000 after purchasing an additional 76,136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,185,000 after purchasing an additional 528,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.63 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

