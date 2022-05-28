Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

