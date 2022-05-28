Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $213,000 in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYHG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYHG opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22.

