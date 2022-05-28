Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNA stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

