Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $278.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.