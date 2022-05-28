Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after buying an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,423,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after buying an additional 974,139 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after buying an additional 594,520 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.