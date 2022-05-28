Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 854.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,589 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,295 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,806,000 and have sold 926,340 shares worth $17,500,459. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

