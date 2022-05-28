Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.37) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 1,124 ($14.14) on Tuesday. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 988 ($12.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,266 ($15.93). The company has a market cap of £999.63 million and a P/E ratio of 25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,194.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,137.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 4,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,148 ($14.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,731.36 ($62,578.78). Also, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.10), for a total value of £1,200,000 ($1,510,003.78). Insiders have sold 248,873 shares of company stock valued at $299,329,568 over the last 90 days.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

