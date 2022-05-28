HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HireQuest Inc. provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel. It serves primarily in the areas of construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality and event services. HireQuest Inc., formerly known as Command Center Inc., is based in GOOSE CREEK, S.C. “

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HQI opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. HireQuest has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.86.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HireQuest by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HireQuest by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HireQuest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

