HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Stone Point Capital Llc Buys 22,435 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 22,435 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,874,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,576,315.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 130,531 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59.

HireRight stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

HRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

