HoDooi (HOD) Price Hits $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.01260024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00509997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008790 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.