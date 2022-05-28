Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

HNST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut Honest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Honest has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $321.53 million and a PE ratio of -7.12.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,536.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 207,149 shares in the company, valued at $841,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $51,585.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,319.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,929 shares of company stock valued at $851,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Honest by 35.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Honest in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Honest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Honest by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 144,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honest by 89.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

