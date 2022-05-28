Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168,790 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.35. 2,246,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average is $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

