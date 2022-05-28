Hoo Token (HOO) Price Hits $0.92

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $76.00 million and $3.22 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003222 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.56 or 0.03804135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00514652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Hoo Token Coin Trading

