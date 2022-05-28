HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Raised by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,990 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. HP comprises about 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,962 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,840,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,535,305. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

