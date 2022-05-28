HSBC Cuts VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target to $9.40

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HSBC from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VNET has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.

VNET stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $799.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.14.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). VNET Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 440.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VNET Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

