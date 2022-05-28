HSBC Cuts VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target to $9.40

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HSBC from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
VNET has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.
VNET stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $799.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 440.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VNET Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
