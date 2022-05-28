Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,711 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.31% of Hubbell worth $261,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBB opened at $192.45 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average of $193.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

