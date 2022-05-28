Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $20.39. 114,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,434. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $26.56.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

