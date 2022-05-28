IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $163.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

