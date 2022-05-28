IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $341,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

IDXX stock opened at $398.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.66 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

