IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Head to Head Comparison

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IF Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 18.93% 6.83% 0.74% Codorus Valley Bancorp 15.98% 7.11% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IF Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.61 million 2.15 $5.35 million $1.84 10.96 Codorus Valley Bancorp $88.06 million 2.52 $14.66 million $1.42 16.41

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. IF Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. IF Bancorp pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats IF Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IF Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. As of August 31, 2021, it operated a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. It operates through twenty-five full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

