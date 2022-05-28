IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Misbah Tahir Sells 950 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 950 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $16,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,235.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $99.44.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
