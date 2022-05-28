IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 488.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $360.73 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.80. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

