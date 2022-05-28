IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 256 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $182.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.