IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $270,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $832,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $189.83 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.93 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.77 and its 200 day moving average is $205.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.