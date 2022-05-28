IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,615 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,012,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

VZ stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

