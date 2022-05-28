IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 66,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,775,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,099,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

