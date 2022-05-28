IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 113,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 337,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

GSBD opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.