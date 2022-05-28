IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,358,000 after buying an additional 100,681 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.95.

ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.