IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $16.74 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
