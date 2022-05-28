IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.25 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

