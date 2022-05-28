IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,830 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,445,000 after buying an additional 1,964,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after buying an additional 1,495,418 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,542,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,355,000 after buying an additional 619,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

