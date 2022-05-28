IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $103.41 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $95.35 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.99.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

