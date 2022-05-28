IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 114,412 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,412 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 178,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

