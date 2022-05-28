IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,755 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $119.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

