IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,024 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000.

Shares of BATS SMMV opened at $35.52 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88.

