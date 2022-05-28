IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 30,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $239.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.09 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

