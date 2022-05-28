IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,589,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 64,732 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.79 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

