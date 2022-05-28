Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) traded down 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 36.22 and last traded at 36.22. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 41.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 41.74.

Imerys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMYSF)

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

