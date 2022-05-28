Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,250 ($28.31) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($20.51) to GBX 1,780 ($22.40) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.43) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

About Imperial Brands (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

