Incitec Pivot (OTC:ICPVF) Lowered to Hold at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot (OTC:ICPVF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $4.05 price target on the stock.

Shares of ICPVF opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

