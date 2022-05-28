Incitec Pivot (OTC:ICPVF) Lowered to Hold at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot (OTC:ICPVF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $4.05 price target on the stock.
Shares of ICPVF opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.
