Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $18.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.14 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 14,402,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,334,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Infosys has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

