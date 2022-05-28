Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,951,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFXY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,359,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,330,570. Infrax Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

Infrax Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.