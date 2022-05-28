Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,951,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFXY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,359,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,330,570. Infrax Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Infrax Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infrax Systems (IFXY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.