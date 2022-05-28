Ink (INK) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Ink (INK) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $272,868.50 and $10,371.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.79 or 0.02269311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00509487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

