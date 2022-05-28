Insider Buying: Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Purchases $13,640.00 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) Director Michael Young purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Michael Young purchased 2,500 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $6,700.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Young acquired 452 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $967.28.

On Monday, May 16th, Michael Young acquired 7,000 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $16,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $2.64 on Friday. Better Choice Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Better Choice by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 977,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 352,213 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Better Choice by 1,366.9% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,872,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 2,676,696 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Better Choice by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

